Raymond James & Associates Acquires 124,345 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $30,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 103,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 104,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.1% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

