Raymond James & Associates Buys 34,861 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Global Payments worth $31,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 926.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after acquiring an additional 813,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 187.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,917. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

