Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.73% of CDK Global worth $29,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 317,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 735,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,346. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

