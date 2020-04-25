Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $25,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 558,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.28. 1,169,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,389. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

