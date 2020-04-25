Raymond James & Associates Purchases 32,908 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Johnson & Johnson worth $464,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.86. 8,325,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,688,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $409.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

