Raymond James & Associates Purchases 53,532 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $29,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $129.30. 2,651,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,373. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.