Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,139,966 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,139,966 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Total were worth $31,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 157,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 211,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,854,290.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,839,198 shares of company stock worth $15,137,855 and sold 1,430,999 shares worth $12,265,495.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

