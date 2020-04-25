Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,914 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $30,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.75.

ASML traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $291.84. The stock had a trading volume of 464,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,251. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $186.31 and a 12-month high of $319.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.53. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

