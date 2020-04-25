Raymond James & Associates Sells 51,315 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,315 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.81% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $30,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.51. 141,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,328. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $173.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9947 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

