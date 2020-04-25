Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,615 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,643,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,624 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

CFA traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. 116,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

