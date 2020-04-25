Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,984 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 6.16% of Davis Select International ETF worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DINT. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 907,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 360,879 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 194,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 31,900.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DINT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. 9,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,978. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

