Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of NVR worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Tikehau Investment Management increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1,999.4% during the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after buying an additional 142,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $135,073,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVR by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NVR by 3,655.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total value of $7,677,493.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,292,339.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR traded up $101.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,847.37. 46,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,694. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,844.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,549.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $47.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,524.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

