Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. 8,089,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,441. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.