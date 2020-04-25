Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,039,000 after acquiring an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,046,000 after acquiring an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after buying an additional 244,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,166,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.63. 1,686,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $323.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 114.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,803 shares of company stock worth $30,297,807. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.