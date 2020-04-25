Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,284 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,745. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

