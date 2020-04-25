Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 19,689 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.03. 878,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.