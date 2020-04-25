Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 9,911 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 191.0% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,808,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812,955 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,238,000. Sloane Robinson LLP grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 660,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 421,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 403,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $41.70. 11,976,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,894,074. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

