Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 595,136 Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 595,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,344,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.18% of Graniteshares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 231,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

