Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,669 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 402,637 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

