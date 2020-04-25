Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,094 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

BSCK stock remained flat at $$21.21 on Friday. 398,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,005. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.