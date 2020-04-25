Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,880,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 142,192 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 376,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 78,480 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 280,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 191,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,690. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

