Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,958,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after buying an additional 712,453 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

XEL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. 2,866,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,264. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.