Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,693 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.91% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 55,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,914. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

