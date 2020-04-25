Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,292 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 68,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 296,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,905. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

