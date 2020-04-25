Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Old Republic International worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after acquiring an additional 234,418 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,025,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,512. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Republic International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,700 shares of company stock worth $255,108. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.