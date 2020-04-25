Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.75 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. 40,876,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,689,096. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.