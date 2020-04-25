Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.42 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,847 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $45.89. 98,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2778 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

