Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 322,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.