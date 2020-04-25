Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 116,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 73,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,991. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.04. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

