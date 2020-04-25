Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.58 Million Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

XT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 248,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,592. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.

