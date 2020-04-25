Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDEU. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $1,212,000.

FDEU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. 144,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,609. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

