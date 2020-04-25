Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $190,949,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ball by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,069,000 after buying an additional 754,628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after buying an additional 524,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,864. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.