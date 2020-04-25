Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Tri-Continental worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth $2,566,000. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

