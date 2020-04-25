Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 68,357 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 176,243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,457,000. TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,654,000.

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,886. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

