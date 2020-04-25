Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,779 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,331,000 after buying an additional 178,598 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 53,914 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 81,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 42,466 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,227,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,564,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.34. The company had a trading volume of 110,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.75 and its 200-day moving average is $201.92. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.