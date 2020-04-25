Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTF. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSE:UTF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.70. 269,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

