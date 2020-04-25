Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 229,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 139,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,921. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.50 and a 200 day moving average of $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.25.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

