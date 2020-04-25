Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

NYSE PEG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

