Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,388. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.24.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

