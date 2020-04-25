Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,790 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 38.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 73.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 40,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 42.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

