Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,215 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 986,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after buying an additional 178,902 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,999,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 225.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.82. 135,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

