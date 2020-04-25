Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,428 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.97 and its 200-day moving average is $211.09. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

