Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 21,356 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Veeva Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Veeva Systems by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 381,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $143,835.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,587 shares of company stock worth $4,013,335 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $191.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $149.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.