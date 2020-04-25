Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,325 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $202,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Hershey by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after acquiring an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 9,424.9% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 185,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,332. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.26. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,882,661.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

