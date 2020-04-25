Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 353,096 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,979,000.

SPHD stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. 859,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,316. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05.

