Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 37,976 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,976 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,714. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Argus lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

