Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 407,470 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,470 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,265.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,301,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after acquiring an additional 328,219 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 768.4% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 320,440 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,074,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after acquiring an additional 299,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 272,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 225,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,857. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.