Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 60,202 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,070,000 after purchasing an additional 686,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,721,000 after purchasing an additional 410,786 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,034,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,849,000 after buying an additional 1,019,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,199,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.47. 1,325,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,034. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

