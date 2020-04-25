Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 67,220 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKG traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,066. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $126.19 and a 12-month high of $217.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

