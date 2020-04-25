Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.74% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,169,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000.

SDOG traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $33.39. 232,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,657. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

